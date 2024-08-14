Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Ballyclare woman has told of how Cancer Focus NI was there for her “when she needed it most” ahead of the charity’s 5k Pink Run at Titanic Slipways this October.

With early diagnosis being vital, Cancer Focus NI client Joanne Jones, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021 said: “It is so important to know your own normal, check your breasts and seek support from your GP immediately if you experience any changes or breast cancer symptoms. However, if like me you happen to be one of the ones whose cancer journey leads to surgery and treatment, remember that help and support is out there.

“When I left the hospital after my diagnosis, I was in complete shock and numb. I was scared, knowing I was going to lose my breast. The long wait for my mastectomy felt like a living nightmare. I was planning what I would say to my daughter and started making plans for my own funeral arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Cancer Focus NI were there for me when I really needed help and to learn that the charity can only do their work thanks to generous donations really means something. It’s touching to know that a stranger somewhere helped fund the service that was there for me when I needed it most. Every penny or pound you raise for this charity during breast cancer awareness month will make a meaningful difference to someone’s life.’’

Cancer Focus NI client Joanne Jones from Ballyclare. Photo: Cancer Focus NI

Cancer Focus NI's 5k Pink Run returns to Titanic Slipways on October 13, sponsored by Dale Farm Sukie.

The flagship event encourages everyone, including families and pets, to participate and raise funds for breast cancer support services such as counselling, family support, bra and swimwear fitting, and specialist support groups.

To register for the Pink Run or to organise your own Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraiser, visit cancerfocusni.org, email [email protected] or call 028 9066 3281.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the campaign launch at Titanic Slipways, Sharon Campbell, Head of Marketing at Dale Farm, said: “Our Dale Farm mission is all about sharing goodness in our local communities. Dale Farm is delighted to partner with Cancer Focus NI’s Pink Run and breast cancer awareness campaign as part of our wider community partnership programme.”