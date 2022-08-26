Ballymena firm launches home menopause tests into local pharmacies

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Suresign Menopause (FSH) Rapid Tests are now available in all 53 MediCare pharmacies across the province, it has been confirmed.

The test works by detecting the presence of FSH in urine, providing quick, reliable results that give a clear indication to whether a woman is in the menopause.

Suresign (www.suresign.com) is a brand founded by CIGA Healthcare, a Ballymena based company and trusted provider of high-quality self-diagnostic tests and devices.