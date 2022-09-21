Ballymena woman to appear in the next UTV ‘Up Close’ 

The next episode of UTV’s award winning current affairs programme investigates cancer services in Northern Ireland against the backdrop of the pandemic and the plans for overhaul, speaking to senior surgeons, politicians and charity heads about the 10 year cancer strategy launched earlier this year.

The programme also speaks to patients and families about their own personal experiences, including Alison Graham from Ballykeel.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alison, a 59-year-old mother of three, tells presenter Alison Fleming of showing symptoms in late 2019 and despite visits to the doctor and deteriorating health, she remained undiagnosed when the pandemic hit.

Alison Graham who takes part in the next UTV Up Close programme about Cancer

Not knowing when she would get an appointment, she decided to see specialists privately in June 2020, and was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer which had spread to her

lungs.

She said, “I was told I would have six months. So if I hadn’t actually gone at that stage and had to wait, I probably wouldn’t be here.”

Alison Fleming said: “Thank you to Alison for being so brave in telling her story – she’s a remarkable and inspirational woman and we hope that by sharing her experience, viewers will understand the stories behind the statistics.”

‘Up Close’ airs next Tuesday, September 27, at 10.45pm on UTV.