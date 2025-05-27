A charity community farm outside Ballymoney has launched a fundraising appeal to help refurbish a 150-year-old cottage into a respite space for families across Ireland.

CAN (Compass Advocacy Network) is a user-led charity which supports over 500 young people and adults with learning disabilities and mental health issues.

Working out of Lislagan Farm, CAN says that across Northern Ireland, families caring for children and adults with learning disabilities, autism, and complex needs are in crisis.

"With year-long waiting lists and limited facilities, the need for quality, accessible respite has never been greater. CAN (Compass Advocacy Network) has supported over 565 individuals and families last year alone – but demand far exceeds supply,” said the charity.

CAN Lislagan Farm has launched a fundraising appeal to convert a stone cottage into Northern Ireland's first nature-based respite centre. CREDIT CAN

"We believe respite isn’t a luxury – it’s a lifeline. It keeps families together, protects mental health, allows parents to work, supports siblings, and enhances the lives of those with additional needs.

"That’s why we’re creating Northern Ireland’s first nature-based Respite Village at Lislagan Farm – and you can help us take the first vital step.”

The charity is aiming to raise £50,000 in order to refurbish an old stone cottage on the site into a centre for respite.

"Your support will help us raise £50,000 to complete the refurbishment of the Old Stone Cottage, a 150-year-old heritage building that will be transformed into two fully accessible respite units and a welcoming community space,” the group said on its Crowdfunder page.

"This unique cottage will deliver 468 nights of high-quality respite per year to families in urgent need.”

And the charity has come up with some unique incentives to encourage donations!

"Your support means everything! Whether it’s £1 or £1,000, every donation helps us bring the CAN Respite Village to life.

"As a thank you, we’ll give every supporter a personal shout-out on our social media because your kindness deserves to be celebrated!

"For a £100 donation, you can name one of our rescue hens. With donations of £1000 or more we’ll plant a young oak tree with a plaque displaying your name.

"And for those giving £5,000, we’ll go one step further – your name will be engraved on one our beautiful benches, and also your name will be proudly displayed on our Founders Wall as a permanent reminder of your impact.”

For further information on the fundraising appeal, check out Crowdfunding or compasspeople.org