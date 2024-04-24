Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Simon Osborne was just 25 when he was involved in a road traffic collision in 2019 during which he almost died. He lost sight in his right eye, broke every rib in his body as well as his sternum, left arm, pelvis, and left leg. He punctured both lungs, ruptured his spleen and bowel, was left with a massive back wound and general nerve damage.

Tony Osborne said: “Simon’s injuries were so severe, no one was sure he would survive, but the Air Ambulance doctor and paramedic treatment at scene gave him the chance he needed. I will be forever grateful to the team at Air Ambulance for what they did for my son.

"It could be any one of us who needs them, and it is only with continued public support that the service can continue. Our family do what we can to help, and we are seeking members of the public to join us at Shane’s Castle May Day Steam Rally and the Armoy Races to give a few hours of your time. No experience is necessary, and all support very gratefully received.”

The Osborne family from Ballymoney are looking for help to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI. Credit AANI

The charity Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland.

Katrina Hughes, Area Fundraising Manager, commented on the upcoming event: "We're incredibly grateful for the unwavering support of the Osborne Family and to the organisers of Shane’s Castle May Day Steam Rally for choosing Air Ambulance as designated charity. Thanks to the Osborne Family taking the lead in fundraising and the generosity of sponsors, attendees and volunteers, this event has raised in excess of £30,000 in the past three years.

"For those more into biking, the Armoy Races is another great opportunity to volunteer from Wednesday, July 26 to Saturday, July 29. Thanks to the Armoy Races for their support in allowing us to collect. "