Florrie was only given six hours to live when she was born prematurely in March 2019, with less than 20% of her left lung functioning. She requires oxygen full-time, uses a wheelchair and is tube-fed.

Florrie first started being cared for by Children’s Hospice last summer and her parents were so grateful for the support, that they were determined to give something back by raising vital funds for the local charity’s specialist work.

Parents Sonia and Allan McKessick said: “We didn’t think Florrie would even survive her first winter, so to be able to celebrate her nearly five years on is amazing. Florrie has fought hard to overcome the many obstacles in her entire life and having the support of the Hospice makes life much easier.

Use your head, feet and belly to help little Ballymoney girl Florrie’s family fundraise for Hospice! Credit NI Hospice

“Florrie went for her first respite stay at Children’s Hospice last November. We were welcomed by all the staff at Horizon House and we immediately felt it was a real home-from-home! Florrie had such a fun time there that she had soon completely tired herself out.

“We soon knew we had to give back to those who have helped and supported not just Florrie, but all of us as a family. That’s why we are pledging to raise as much as we can for Children’s Hospice, and we kindly ask the wider community to support us where possible.”

The first of the family’s fundraising events is sure to tantalise the tastebuds and satisfy the stomach, when a Big Breakfast event takes place in the Royal British Legion in Ballymoney on Saturday March 2, from 8.30am to 12 noon.

There are also plans for the family to organise other events in the Ballymoney area throughout 2024, such as an 80/90s night and a prize raffle, while also taking part in activities run by NI Hospice, such as the much-loved Hospice Walks and charity abseils.

Sonia and Allan McKessick with their girls Pixie-Molly (7), Florrie is (4) and Dottie (2). Credit NI Hospice

“We are inviting people in Ballymoney and beyond to join us at our Big Breakfast to fill those bellies with a yummy fry and unlimited tea or coffee,” said Sonia and Allan.

"Don’t worry about the waistline though, you’ll be able to get footloose and dance it off at our forthcoming 80s/90s evening, before stepping out on the Hospice Walks or finding your head for heights at a sponsored abseil!”

Julie Martin, NI Hospice’s Community Outreach Fundraiser, said: “There are many local people such as wee Florrie and her family who rely on our incredible nursing teams to deliver their specialist palliative care, both at our In-Patient Units and in many homes across the country.

“By supporting Florrie and her family’s amazing fundraising efforts, you’ll be helping Hospice to really make a difference to the lives of local people who most need our care – the babies, children and adults with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions.”

You can donate or read more about the fundraising for Florrie via the JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/page/thankyoufromflorrieinaidofnorthernirelandchildrenshospice