Ballymoney GP practice announces its intention to hand back its contract

A Facebook post from Drs Fannin, Hutchinson & Boyd on Friday, April 26, read: “Over the next few days our patients will receive a letter informing them of the intention of our practice to hand back our GP contract. It is with reluctance that we have come to this decision but the partners feel it is the time to do so.”

"The Fannin, Hutchinson and Boyd practice will continue to provide normal GP services during the 6 month process (1/5/24 to 31/10/24).

"We are most hopeful of a successful outcome which will mean a more sustainable service to our patients going forward. There is NO need to change GP as you will still have a GP at the end of the process.”

The post asked patients to contact the Strategic Planning and Performance Group on 02895362812 for for further information.