Ballymoney nurse praised for her 'love and care' wins Patient's Choice award

A Ballymoney nurse has won the Patient’s Choice Award at the prestigious Royal College of Nursing ‘Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year’ awards.
By Una Culkin
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:54 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 09:54 BST

Barbara Johnston, a ward sister in the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, won the Patient’s Choice Award, sponsored by the Patient and Client Council.

A past pupil of Leaney Primary School and Dalriada School, Barbara’s nominator said: “From the bottom of our hearts, we appreciate her love and care for our precious son during his final journey. Those memories will remain with us forever.”

Barbara Johnston who won the Patient's Choice Award at the recent Royal College of Nursing 'NI Nurse of the Year' awards. Credit RCNBarbara Johnston who won the Patient's Choice Award at the recent Royal College of Nursing 'NI Nurse of the Year' awards. Credit RCN
