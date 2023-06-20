Ballymoney nurse praised for her 'love and care' wins Patient's Choice award
A Ballymoney nurse has won the Patient’s Choice Award at the prestigious Royal College of Nursing ‘Northern Ireland Nurse of the Year’ awards.
By Una Culkin
Published 20th Jun 2023, 09:54 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 09:54 BST
Barbara Johnston, a ward sister in the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, won the Patient’s Choice Award, sponsored by the Patient and Client Council.
A past pupil of Leaney Primary School and Dalriada School, Barbara’s nominator said: “From the bottom of our hearts, we appreciate her love and care for our precious son during his final journey. Those memories will remain with us forever.”