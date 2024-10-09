Lisa introduced the members to her mother, Mabel Campbell, who, having had breast cancer in the past, is enjoying good health today, free of cancer.
Members listened as Lisa explained that Cancer Research UK exists to beat cancer, dedicating their work to saving and improving lives. Their vision is for a better future and their research involves all types of cancer (a total of 200).
The charity has four objectives: Prevent; Detect; Treat; Discover.
At the end of her presentation, Lisa invited members to take part in a question and answer session. Refreshments were provided by Elizabeth Atcheson and Pat Wright. There was a short business meeting before the evening closed.
