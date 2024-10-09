Ballymoney Soroptimists hear of the work of Cancer Research UK

Ballymoney & District Soroptimists met in The Hub Ballymoney on October 3 to hear from Lisa Bailey, Relationship Manager for Cancer Research UK.

Lisa introduced the members to her mother, Mabel Campbell, who, having had breast cancer in the past, is enjoying good health today, free of cancer.

Members listened as Lisa explained that Cancer Research UK exists to beat cancer, dedicating their work to saving and improving lives. Their vision is for a better future and their research involves all types of cancer (a total of 200).

The charity has four objectives: Prevent; Detect; Treat; Discover.

At the end of her presentation, Lisa invited members to take part in a question and answer session. Refreshments were provided by Elizabeth Atcheson and Pat Wright. There was a short business meeting before the evening closed.

Members of Ballymoney Soroptimists with Lisa Bailey of Cancer Research UK and her mother, Mabel Campbell.

Members of Ballymoney Soroptimists with Lisa Bailey of Cancer Research UK and her mother, Mabel Campbell. Photo: SOROPTIMISTS

President of Ballymoney Soroptimists Sharon McCaffrey (left) with (from left) Lisa Bailey of Cancer Research UK and Soroptimists Ann Todd and Barbara Kerr.

President of Ballymoney Soroptimists Sharon McCaffrey (left) with (from left) Lisa Bailey of Cancer Research UK and Soroptimists Ann Todd and Barbara Kerr. Photo: BALLYMONEY SOROPTIMISTS

Alice Chapman, Fiona Murdock and Ruth Elliott.

Alice Chapman, Fiona Murdock and Ruth Elliott. Photo: BALLYMONEY SOROPTIMISTS

Ballymoney Soroptimist members Elizabeth McFetridge, Muriel Whitten, Pamela Smyth, Alison Algeo and Rosemary Torrens.

Ballymoney Soroptimist members Elizabeth McFetridge, Muriel Whitten, Pamela Smyth, Alison Algeo and Rosemary Torrens. Photo: BALLYMONEY SOROPTIMISTS

