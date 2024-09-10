Ballymoney Soroptimists link with Alzheimer's Society to become 'dementia friends'
A Dementia Friend is someone who learns about dementia so they can help their community and Ballymoney Soroptimists were introduced to the idea at their first meeting of the new session on Thursday, September 5.
President Sharon McCaffrey introduced Linzi Stewart (Alzheimer’s Society Lead Community Fundraiser) and Emily Wilson (Dementia Friends) to members who learned that dementia does not only affect the elderly, the youngest person with the disease is two-years old.
Emily continued her talk giving members some strategies to use when dealing with those with the disease. Linzi spoke about the Alzheimer’s Society and distributed literature regarding the organisation, inviting members to become ‘Dementia Friends’.
Una Culkin gave the vote of thanks and refreshments were served by Helen Patterson and Elizabeth McFetridge. The members also made a presentation of £2139 to Alzheimer’s Society – the proceeds of an afternoon tea.