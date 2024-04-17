Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Dubbed ‘the Diabetic Duo’, the Banbridge pair went viral on TikTok in 2020 with their candid clips about the condition.

Since then, they have amassed an epic 40,000 followers across two platforms and become poster girls for raising awareness about diabetes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellen was diagnosed at the age of six after her mum, a nurse, spotted the main symptoms, known as the Four Ts: extreme thirst, losing weight and getting thin, needing the toilet and tiredness.

DIABETIC DUO… Banbridge women Ellen Watson and Beth McDaniel have shot to fame sharing their journey with people across the world.

Then, in August 2020, Beth's 12-year-old sister was diagnosed.

Eight days later, in an unexpected coincidence, Beth, who was 20 at the time, became unwell and was also found to have Type 1 diabetes.

Her sugar levels had sky-rocketed to 20, whereas a non-diabetic result would be between four and seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being caused differently, all forms of diabetes have one thing in common - too much sugar, or glucose in the bloodstream.

The Dexcom G7 device allows the pair to monitor their glucose levels from their smartwatch.

It means people with Type 1 diabetes have to make around 180 extra decisions each day.

The serious lifelong condition is treated by injecting insulin.

But a brand new device is making it easier than ever for the girls to monitor their glucose levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair both use Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitors, which send real-time alerts to a mobile phone.

Beth and Ellen recently delivered an educational talk to students at Banbridge Youth Club.

The device is also the first and only system of its kind that offers real-time glucose readings on an Apple watch.

It's an alternative to the more traditional finger-prick test which relies on drawing blood, and can be painful.

Ellen said the device has “revolutionised" her life: “This technology has been game-changing for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Being able to glance at my smartwatch and have an accurate time and range, allows me to carry out all daily activities, and as a result I feel more in control.”

"My diabetes will never hold me back, it actually makes me more determined,” she continued.

“I lived for years with no technology. The advances and research have allowed us to focus on our everyday lives.

“The thought of children in the future having no injections and finger pricking is amazing!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Banbridge women are always campaigning for greater visibility for people with diabetes and have recently called for funding for a life-changing ‘artificial pancreas’.

The new device, a hybrid closed loop system, monitors glucose levels and delivers the correct dose of insulin via a pump.

It was approved for NHS rollout in mainland UK last year, but funding has yet to be secured for NI.

The pair have appealed to the Department of Health to find the cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People would need fewer hospital visits, and it would make a world of difference to our lives,” Ellen said.

“It would give so many people hope for the future.”

The pair have have taken their positive message into the homes of people right across the world, creating captivating videos and building a community of ‘Diabesties’.

They have also delivered educational talks to young people, to break down misconceptions about the disease.

They hope that by making diabetes more visible, and having a laugh while doing it, they can continue to help others feel less socially isolated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellen spoke of her joy at being able to help other people living with the condition.

"It’s amazing to contribute in a positive way because this is such an important topic.

“When I was growing up, there was nobody to look up to for inspiration really.

“We get so many messages from girls saying we have helped them to feel comfortable wearing their glucose monitors in public or telling people they have the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to show people you can still live an amazing life, go to university, get a job, drive a car, do all those things everyone else can do.”

So what does the future hold for the Diabetic Duo?

Well, the Banbridge ladies are no stranger to the spotlight, having featured on multiple advertising campaigns and even BBC’s The One Show.

But, the ultimate goal is to one day have their own TV show.

Ellen said: "We always joke that our next step is world domination.

"We’d love to some day host a Saturday night TV show, think of us as the female Ant and Dec.