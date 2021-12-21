Barclays funding links Action Cancer with Coleraine spa

Barclays is supporting Action Cancer with a £100,000 donation through its 100x100 Programme, as part of its wider £100m COVID-19 Community Aid Package.
The funding will enable Action Cancer to employ a new Complementary Therapist as well as a Counsellor and to expand its service offering regionally throughout Northern Ireland to support people and their loved ones affected by cancer. T
Thanks to the funding, Action Cancer has launched new partnerships with Perfections Wellness Spa (Coleraine). For information contact the Action Cancer Team on 028 9080 3344.