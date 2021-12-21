Barclays funding links Action Cancer with Coleraine spa

Action Cancer has been successful in a bid to secure funding from Barclays, enabling it to expand its therapeutic support services in 2022.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 9:52 am
L-R Adrian Doran, Barclays Northern Ireland; Judith Bracken, Complementary Therapist at Action Cancer; Gareth Kirk, Chief Executive of Action Cancer and Ruth Fleming, Service Development Manager at Action Cancer

Barclays is supporting Action Cancer with a £100,000 donation through its 100x100 Programme, as part of its wider £100m COVID-19 Community Aid Package.

The funding will enable Action Cancer to employ a new Complementary Therapist as well as a Counsellor and to expand its service offering regionally throughout Northern Ireland to support people and their loved ones affected by cancer. T

Thanks to the funding, Action Cancer has launched new partnerships with Perfections Wellness Spa (Coleraine). For information contact the Action Cancer Team on 028 9080 3344.

