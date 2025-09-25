BEAM Ballymoney asks public for "your voices, your words, your kindness" in new voice note initiative
BEAM (Building Empowerment and Awareness to Mind) is asking the people of Ballymoney and district to simply pick up the phone and leave a positive voice note for someone who might need it.
The voice notes can be recorded via WhatsApp on a temporary phone number.
"Leave a kind and uplifting message for a stranger who may be struggling,” said BEAM.
"Your voices, your words, your kindness.”
Record and send a voice note via WhatsApp to 07597 393 463 (please note that this is a temporary number and BEAM will not accept calls to this number).
The closing date for all voice notes is October 3 and all voice notes should be a maximum of 30 seconds in length.
Launched last year, BEAM have so far organised a hugely successful dawn walk and a community picnic in the Riverside Park.