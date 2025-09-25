A Ballymoney charity which promotes community and good mental health is asking for the public’s help with a new ‘voice note’ initiative.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BEAM (Building Empowerment and Awareness to Mind) is asking the people of Ballymoney and district to simply pick up the phone and leave a positive voice note for someone who might need it.

The voice notes can be recorded via WhatsApp on a temporary phone number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Leave a kind and uplifting message for a stranger who may be struggling,” said BEAM.

BEAM (Building Empowerment and Awareness to Mind)

"Your voices, your words, your kindness.”

Record and send a voice note via WhatsApp to 07597 393 463 (please note that this is a temporary number and BEAM will not accept calls to this number).

The closing date for all voice notes is October 3 and all voice notes should be a maximum of 30 seconds in length.

Launched last year, BEAM have so far organised a hugely successful dawn walk and a community picnic in the Riverside Park.