A new group is set to shine a light on mental health in Ballymoney, by organising an early morning walk this spring.

BEAM – Building Empowerment & Awareness to Mind- was established by local community worker, Hannah Graham.

Hannah wanted to explore how to promote positive messages about mental health and sources of support across the town and surrounding area. The group’s first event will be a dawn walk in Ballymoney on Saturday, May 17.

“I have seen the impact of the mental health challenges facing people right across our community,” Ms Graham commented.

“I looked at how other communities have come together, to make connections and to show their support. And I thought, why not do something like that here in Ballymoney?

"I hope people will join us, to bring the community together, in hope, and to show those who are struggling that there is support. We want to show that we are a community that cares,” she added.

Details of the walk are still being planned but it is hoped the route will take in key areas of the town, including Riverside Park, Castlecroft Square, and Main Street, before ending at Ballymoney Town Hall. Properties along the route will be asked to ‘leave a light on’, to show the light of hope, shining through the darkness.

The organising group is made up of Hannah Graham, Katherine Murphy (Building Communities Resource Centre), Zara Hutchinson (Ballymoney Community Fridge), Clare Doherty (Community Rescue Service) and Ballymoney Councillor, Lee Kane.

Building Communities Resource Centre is providing support for the event. Manager, Katherine Murphy, said: “As a community, it is important that we are there to support each other. Right across Ballymoney, and beyond, people want to help, and to show that they are there to support others who are struggling.

“We know people will want to join us on this walk for a multitude of reasons. For many, it will be to show that support for others. Some may have experienced mental health challenges themselves. Others may have lost a loved one and want to walk in memory of them. Everyone, no matter their reason for taking part, is welcome to join.”

To stay up to date, visit www.beamballymoney.org