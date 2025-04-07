Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dawn walk, designed to show those struggling with mental health challenges that support is available, is taking place in Ballymoney next month.

The BEAM (Building Empowerment & Awareness to Mind) walk will begin in darkness at 4am on Saturday, May 17, starting from the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre.

Walkers will start in darkness and move through the town of Ballymoney as the sun rises. Properties along the route are asked to ‘leave a light on’ as the walk passes, to show their support.

BEAM was established by local community worker, Hannah Graham, to promote positive messages about mental health and sources of support across the town and surrounding area.

BEAM Dawn Walk Organisers Hannah Graham, Clare Doherty, Zara Hutchinson, Katherine Murphy and Lee Kane preparing for the walk through Ballymoney on Saturday 17 May from 4am. CREDIT BEAM

Registration is now open at www.beamballymoney.org or through the reception in Building Communities Resource Centre at the Acorn Business Centre, Garryduff Road.

Registration is free, and everyone is welcome to take part. A suggested donation to help cover the cost of the event is requested, but not necessary to participate.