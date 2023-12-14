Beauty queen and role model
The inspiring 24-year-old jetted off to Paris recently for the Future of Empowering Women (FOEW) International pageants, and she won two prestigious accolades there – FOEW Miss International Supreme Queen and FOEW International Supreme Charity Queen.
The young Banbridge woman commented: “ I never thought I’d be able to achieve anything like this. I am so proud to say that I have now raised £3060.59 for brain injury charity Headway, NHS Charities Together and the Alzheimer’s Society.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Over the past five years of being with FOEW, I’ve raised over £7,000 for our charities.
“I was diagnosed with chronic migraines when I was 16 and i have suffered with the invisible chronic illness my entire life.”
Being involved with FOEW has been a massive confidence booster for the young woman, as she explained: “It gave me the courage and self-belief that I was strong enough to achieve my dreams, despite my chronic illness.
“It gave me the platform to share my story and help inspire other individuals with chronic illnesses.
“Now as a teacher, I want to encourage pupils to fundraise for charity, and prove to other individuals with disabilities or chronic illnesses that we can achieve our dreams.”