Belfast fertility clinic achieves perfect rating following outstanding report

Clinic maintains five-star rating, recognised for delivering high standards of patient care

A leading fertility clinic in Belfast – which provides vital services to hundreds of Northern Irish families each year - has maintained its perfect five-star rating following an outstanding report.

TFP Belfast Fertility passed its latest inspection from the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) with no areas of concern raised.

The clean report confirms the clinic continues to provide the highest standards of patient safety, care and compliance for families in Northern Ireland.

As part of the TFP Fertility Group, the Belfast clinic provides a full range of fertility services, including IVF, ICSI, IUI and fertility preservation.

It also offers egg and sperm freezing, donor treatment and support for same-sex and single individuals or couples starting their fertility journey.

TFP Belfast Fertility is also the first, and the only, clinic in Northern Ireland to offer Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) to IVF patients.

This includes both PGT-A and PGT-M, the latter of which tests for monogenic disorders. PGT-M testing screens for over 1,700 genetic conditions like cystic fibrosis and Huntington’s disease.

TFP Fertility supports patients not only in Belfast but across Northern Ireland.

HFEA inspections assess whether fertility clinics across the UK are operating safely, legally and in line with the authority’s Code of Practice.

The clean inspection, which involved an in-depth review including an on-site visit and virtual staff interviews, means no recommendations were made, no improvements are required, and no concerns were raised.

The report praised the clinic’s effective leadership, patient-centred care, and strong governance practices. In the clinic’s own survey, 80% of patients rated their experience as 9 out of 10.

Dr Ishola Agbaje, TFP Belfast Fertility Medical Director, said: “Maintaining a clean HFEA inspection report is a direct reflection of the team’s professionalism and commitment to quality.

“Patients deserve care that is not only compassionate but also consistently safe and effective.”

Andrew Caulfield, General Manager at TFP Belfast Fertility, added: “Over the past year, the dedication and hard work across TFP Belfast has been truly inspiring.

“A year ago, key roles and processes were still evolving, yet through relentless effort, training and continuous improvement, we have achieved something remarkable.

“Our collective commitment to excellence has strengthened our team, improved patient pathways and ensured even better processes.”

TFP Belfast Fertility is part of one of the UK’s largest fertility networks, with each clinic in the TFP Fertility Group following shared clinical and governance standards, while providing personalised care tailored to each patient.

For more information, visit: www.tfp-fertility.com/en-gb/tfp-belfast-fertility