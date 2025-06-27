Belfast Giants deliver silverware and smiles to Ulster Hospital’s children ward

Fresh from their double whammy of Championship titles, the Belfast Giants brought cheer and their impressive Challenge Cup and Elite League trophies, much to the delight of children and their families at the Ulster Hospital’s Paediatric Unit.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defenceman, Gabe Bast was joined by his fellow teammate David ‘Goody’ Goodwin as the players proudly displayed their winning cups and spent time with children who were on the ward or attending their appointments.

The players met five-year-old Samuel McMahon and the trio enjoyed some colouring in and drawing after the skating pair swapped their precision on the puck for staying in the lines as Samuel coloured his favourite characters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Four-year-old Laoise Murphy delighted everyone, especially the invited guests, with her Irish dancing skills as she was gifted paints and packets of crafts.

Belfast Giants and Paediatric Nursing team, L-R Sarah Ward, Rebekah McKenna, Christabel Bakare, Danielle Parnell and South Eastern Trust Health Play Specialist, Sharon Pauley. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Laoise’s mum Caoimhe said: “I am not sure Laoise is aware just how big a deal the visit actually is, but it has been lovely to see the Giants and their trophies. Laoise’s brother and sister will be jealous they were not here.

“Laoise has not yet been to a game, but we have as a family and it is a great day out. Her brother and sister will be disappointed that they missed the visit.

"Laoise loves meeting people and she enjoyed meeting the players as they were so friendly and kind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forward David Goodwin said: “A big part of today’s visit was to share the trophies with the children.

Belfast Giants David Goodwin and Gabe Bast take time to colour in with five-year-old Samuel McMahon. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"We brought some colouring books, pjs and reading books as well.

"A lot of these kids in the Unit are going through a tough time and anything we can do to put a smile on their face, we view as a great honour and privilege.”

South Eastern Trust, Health Play Specialist, Sharon Pauley added, “We would like to thank the Belfast Giants for coming to visit our Paediatric Unit. It has been lovely for the children and young people to see the special trophies that they won and celebrate with them as well. We have had lots of good chat and engagement with the families on the ward.

“We wish the Giants all the very best for their new season and hopefully they will bring more silverware to the Ulster Hospital!”