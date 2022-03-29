Bellaghy event: Live for today and plan for tomorrow

Personal planning is important for us all.

This week focuses on the theme ‘It all starts with a conversation’ and the Northern Trust are asking – would your family know what choices are important to you should you become unwell?

Advance care planning is simply about looking to the future and planning for what might happen if you were to become seriously ill and unable to communicate your wishes.

Fiona Gilmour, Macmillan Service Improvement Lead for the Northern Trust, explained: “None of us want to think about getting ill or dying, yet none of us want to make things difficult for our loved ones either.

“It is essential to plan ahead for a time when those closest to us will be asked to carry out our wishes. We all live busy lives, but we would encourage loved ones to come together now and start the conversation about what is important to you and what you value most in living and dying.

“It is very important not only for us but for those closest to us who will make decisions on our behalf during that difficult time, therefore it is best not to delay making significant arrangements like future care, wills and funeral plans.”

As part of Advance Care Planning Week, the Northern Trust is hosting a free public event focused on opening the discussion on planning for the future ahead at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Bellaghy on Tuesday 5th April, 7pm – 9pm.

Audiences can enjoy a live performance of the play ‘Sure I’m only 76’ written and introduced by local playwright and writer in residence with Libraries NI, Emma Heatherington. Followed by a Q&A session with an expert panel who will share their experiences and answer any questions on the importance of planning ahead and what aspects to think about.

For further information, please contact the Palliative Care Service Improvement Team NHSCT by emailing [email protected] or Compassionate Communities North West at [email protected]

Booking is essential. Book now via Eventbrite https://sureiamonly76.eventbrite.co.uk or by telephoning 07841101932.