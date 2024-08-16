Ben McAllister from Kilrea was on hand for the official launch of the murals which now decorate the walls within the reception area and paediatric bay in the Day Procedure Unit.

Kind-hearted Ben raised £2,300 by holding a plant sale back in 2021 – the proceeds of which he generously donated to the hospital. The colourful artwork, painted by Carla Hodgson, has helped to create a more welcoming environment for patients.

Ward Manager Charlotte McKeeman said: “We see paediatric and special needs patients in the department almost every day, and quite often they can feel extremely anxious and scared coming to the hospital.

“We hope the amazing scenes painted by Carla will help to allay some of their fears. We’re currently working towards autism-friendly accreditation, and overall our main aim was to make the area more child-friendly and create a safe space for children and adults with special needs.

“We were delighted when Ben approached us with his donation and we want to thank him for allowing us to benefit from his fantastic fundraising achievement.

“Thanks to Carla’s artistic talents we now have this fantastic centrepiece in the unit which will make a real difference to our current and future patients. Everyone has commented on the transformation and it’s brilliant for us to see how it is helping those who we care for.”

What a ‘blooming’ marvellous way to spend the plant sale donation!

1 . HEALTH Artist Carla Hodgson, service user Ben McAllister, Ward Manager Charlotte McKeeman and Autism Awareness Champion Donna Smith celebrate the completion of the murals at Causeway Hospital’s Day Procedure Unit. Photo: NHSCT

