'Big bucket' collection raises over £28,000 in one day for Southern Area Hospice

A total of 232 volunteers came out in force to help the hospice collect donations across the Southern Trust area, giving over 400 hours of their time.

Collections took place in Armagh, Banbridge, Newry, Camlough, Lurgan and Portadown amongst others.

Fundraising Officer, James McCaffrey said: “We are over the moon with our final total.

Pictured is Olivia Rooney (Specialist Occupational Therapist), Emma Rodgers (Allied Health Professional Lead) and Angela Fegan (Nursing Auxiliary).

"We are incredibly grateful for the support from local communities.

"It is down to our wonderful donors and volunteers who gave their valuable time to collect on our behalf that we were able to raise such a significant amount.