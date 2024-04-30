'Big bucket' collection raises over £28,000 in one day for Southern Area Hospice
The Southern Area Hospice has announced that a total of £28,704.07 was raised through its Big Bucket Collection on Friday, 22 March.
A total of 232 volunteers came out in force to help the hospice collect donations across the Southern Trust area, giving over 400 hours of their time.
Fundraising Officer, James McCaffrey said: “We are over the moon with our final total.
"We are incredibly grateful for the support from local communities.
"It is down to our wonderful donors and volunteers who gave their valuable time to collect on our behalf that we were able to raise such a significant amount.
"We cannot thank you all enough”.
