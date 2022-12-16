To spread some festive cheer, the Ancestors Motorcycle Club visited the Ulster Hospital to deliver toys and gifts to the Paediatric Unit.

The club also raised an incredible £800 which will go towards play materials and other resources to help make a child’s hospital stay more positive and less stressful.

The Annual Christmas bike run was a welcome festive sight on Sunday December 11.

Unhampered by the weather conditions, the members of the club were greeted by staff from the Children’s Unit and were provided with some warm soup and refreshments to say thank you for their generous donation of toys and money to the Unit.

Ward Sister, Paediatric Unit, Emma Service (centre) alongside the Paediatric Team receiving presents from the Ancestors Motorcycle Club

Clinical Manager for Acute Paediatrics, Teresa Mungur said, “The annual Ancestors Bike Run has been an annual highlight of the Christmas season for many years.

"Oh behalf of the children, families and staff of the Paediatric Unit at the Ulster Hospital, I would like to say a huge thank you for the continued kindness, generosity and support.”

Members of the Ancestors Motorcycle Club warming up after their festive bike run to the Ulster Hospital

Members of the Ancestors Motorcycle Club

Members of the Ancestors Motorcycle Club deliver toys to the Ulster Hospital

