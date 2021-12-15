Bin installed in Rathfriland in a bid to get rid of unwanted drugs

Pictured at Milestone Supermarket in Rathfriland (L-R): Christopher Hynes (Milestone Off Sales Manager), Aisling Gillespie (ABC PCSP Project Coordinator), Sherene Reynolds (Southern Drugs & Alcohol Connections Team) Constable Boyce (PSNI) and Councillor Jill Macauley (ABC PCSP Chair). ©Edward Byrne Photography

Milestone Supermarket in Rathfriland and the Asda Superstore in Portadown are the latest locations in the borough to see new RAPID bins installed.

RAPID (Remove All Prescription and Illegal Drugs) is an initiative that promotes and facilitates the removal of all types of prescription and illegal drugs from the local community and provides disposal bins in various places across the council area.

Bringing the total to eight, the RAPID Bins – which are bright yellow – are also located at Portadown Health Centre, Future Proof Banbridge, Tesco Craigavon, Tesco Lurgan, Sainsbury’s Armagh and the Tommy Makem Arts and Community Centre in Keady.

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Alderman Glenn Barr commented: “It is fantastic to see the installation of these two new RAPID bins in Rathfriland and Portadown. The increase in availability of these bins will continue to help combat the illegal use of drugs and prescription medication within our local communities.”

“Council’s PCSP team continues to work in partnership with the PSNI, Public Health Agency and the local Drug and Alcohol Coordination Team to deliver the campaign’s three aims to remove prescription, illegal and new psychoactive substances. Provide information and support to individuals, families, local businesses and community organisations to raise awareness of the effects and risks of using/misusing illegal and/or prescription drugs. And lastly to bring together community and statutory agencies, local businesses and the public under the RAPID initiative to work towards making their local community a safer place to live.”

Some of the most common drugs disposed of in the RAPID bins are Diazepam, Citalopram, Gabapentin, Quetiapine, Mirtazapine, Pregabalin, Tramadol, Naproxen, Co-Codamol, Amitriptyline, Paroxetine, Kapake, Fluoxetine and Codeine.

ABC PCSP Chair Councillor Jill Macauley commented: “The RAPID initiative provides a safe way for anyone to dispose of drugs, whether they are prescribed or illegal, and to do so discreetly and anonymously. Most of the drugs disposed so far have been prescription medications. We are concerned that prescription drugs can be sold on and used recreationally, often mixed with other drugs or alcohol, which is very dangerous. Drug misuse, involving both illegal and prescription drugs, is sadly a common issue and has the potential to cause suffering and tragedy to individuals, families and communities.