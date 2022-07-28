‘Bird Flu’ detected in samples taken from dead birds found at Whitehead Beach

The appeal from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council comes after Avian Influenza was detected in a number of bird carcasses on the town’s beach.

In a statement, council said: “Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs has confirmed that Avian Influenza has been detected in samples taken from dead birds found at Whitehead Beach. As the landowner of this area, council will remove any carcasses found there. If you are at the beach and see a dead bird, please report it to E: [email protected]

“Please do not touch or lift any birds yourself, and please keep pets away from any dead or visibly sick birds. If you spot a dead bird in other parts of the Borough, please report this to DAERA directly so they can assess and undertake sampling as required.”

