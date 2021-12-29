Andrew Millar from Start 360, PCSP chair councillor Danny Donnelly, Catherine McCallion, community champion Asda, Mayor William McCaughey, William Brown, Asda store manager, an officer from Larne Neighbourhood Policing Team and PCSP vice chair Mary Watson

Two other RAPID bins are located in Ballymena Health Centre on the Cushendall Road and Tesco on the Larne Road, Ballymena.

The initiative is aimed at helping to remove prescription and illegal drugs from the streets by providing drug disposal bins.

RAPID was initially piloted in 2010 and due to the success of the joint health and community safety initiative, further bins have been installed throughout Northern Ireland in partnership with key statutory, community and voluntary groups.

Since 2010, over 100,000 tablets have been deposited in Belfast RAPID bins alone.

Ninety per cent of the drugs handed in are prescription or over-the-counter medicines but illegal drugs have also been deposited.

Councillor William McCaughey, mayor of Mid and East Antrim, said: “We’re delighted to be involved in supporting this initiative in Larne.

“The Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) is working hard to support all our citizens who may be dealing with addiction in whatever form.

“The RAPID bin provides an invaluable opportunity for anyone to dispose safely and anonymously of any unused or discarded drugs both legal and illegal.

“We are extremely grateful to Asda in Larne for supporting us in delivering this initiative.”

