Booster jab available at local pop up clinic

The Department of Health have advised that unvaccinated individuals aged 50 and over are almost 30 times as likely to be admitted to hospital with Covid-19 when compared to fully vaccinated individuals who have also received their booster or third dose.

The Trust have advised that while pop up clinics may be established to meet specific needs, there are no plans to continue the clinics outside of Ballymena beyond next week so anyone who wishes to get their vaccine locally should book it now.

Magherafelt Parish Centre is one of the local venues: Friday 14 and Sunday 16 January from 9.30am – 4.30pm. There are also centres at Ballymena and Antrim leisure centres.

Millions of pounds worth of Derry public servants' pension contributions have been invested in the German biotech company BioNTech

Book online at https://covid-19.hscni.net/get-vaccinated/