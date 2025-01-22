Breast cancer nurse takes on Dublin marathon to raise funds for specialist bra fitting service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Eastern Trust Breast Care Nurse, Claire Reid faced the mammoth Dublin Marathon head on and raised over £2,000 for Cancer Focus’ specialist bra fitting service in the Ulster Hospital.

Claire took on the entire 26.2 mile route with her aim to raise funds for breast cancer patients in the Ulster Hospital who are undergoing surgery and require a mastectomy bra.

“We plan to issue patients with a £10 off voucher at their diagnosis, to bring to their bra fitting appointment, which will help them obtain their first proper mastectomy bra to aid recovery and help with their body image,” explained Claire.

South Eastern Trust Breast Care Nurse, Claire Reid completed the Dublin marathon and raised funds for a bra fitting service at the Ulster Hospital. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“I ran the Dublin marathon to promote this service and want to thank everyone who donated and supported me along the way.

"I raised a total of £2,348 with all funds raised going towards this fantastic service.”

The bra & swimwear fitting service gives patients the opportunity to be fitted for the right specialist bra and swimwear after breast cancer treatment and surgery.