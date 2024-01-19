Breast Friends Causeway Coast to host workshop on 'Menopause after Breast Cancer'
Breast Friends Causeway Coast said: “We are excited to be working along side Action Cancer and thankful to Community Foundation for Northern Ireland for our grant to bring this workshop to Inn on the Coast. Please register your place.”
The ’Menopause after Breast Cancer – Supporting your Health and Wellbeing’ workshop will be led by Dr Gwyneth Hinds and will help you understand how to manage menopausal symptoms, reduce side effects of treatment and improve long term survival.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There will also be input from an Action Cancer Complementary Therapist. The workshop will take place on Monday, March 11, from 9.45am - 1.30pm at the Inn on the Coast, Portrush. Contact Leigh to book your place on email [email protected], call 07580 133 757 or online http://tinyurl.com/24mbnyrp