A Causeway Coast group which brings cancer patients, carers and families together for support is working with a charity to provide a workshop on ‘Menopause after Breast Cancer’.

Breast Friends Causeway Coast are to hold a workshop on 'menopause after breast cancer'. Credit Breast Friends CC

Breast Friends Causeway Coast said: “We are excited to be working along side Action Cancer and thankful to Community Foundation for Northern Ireland for our grant to bring this workshop to Inn on the Coast. Please register your place.”

The ’Menopause after Breast Cancer – Supporting your Health and Wellbeing’ workshop will be led by Dr Gwyneth Hinds and will help you understand how to manage menopausal symptoms, reduce side effects of treatment and improve long term survival.

