Poyntzpass dad-of-two and pancreatic cancer campaigner, Brian Magennis, will be remembered as a man with a “true heart” to help others.

The popular former GAA player was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2020. Sadly, he lost his courageous battle on January 16, when he passed away peacefully surrounded by his devoted family.

Brian was a much-loved and highly-respected board member of NIPANC - Northern Ireland’s only dedicated pancreatic cancer charity.

NIPANC has its roots in a group of people affected by pancreatic cancer, coming together for support and to raise funds to promote better diagnosis and treatment for future patients.

The charity NIPANC has paid tribute to ​Poyntzpass man Brian Magennis. Pic credit: NIPANC Facebook.

Brian, a friend and trustee of the charity, never shied away from sharing his cancer story, such was his determination to do whatever he could so that other families didn’t have to face the same, difficult journey.

NIPANC chair, former Rathfriland man Ivan McMinn MBE, said Brian’s passing had “hit the board really hard”.

“Brian was an incredible guy in all aspects, so level headed, commercial but, at the same time, incredibly sympathetic,” he recalled.

“He had walked the journey, this was not theoretical to him, this was him helping others on the same journey.

“He was out representing NIPANC at events, giving talks, doing presentations… he was a wonderful board member.

“Brian was like me, he didn't mind who knew about his cancer story. He just wanted to use what he had gone through to try and help others through their journey.”

Ivan emotionally recalled his last conversation with Brian.

“I visited him in the hospice a few days before Christmas, when he was planning and hoping to get out for Christmas and, thankfully, that happened.

“He was sitting in his chair beside his bed. We had a chat and I’m sure we talked for an hour.

“He was incredibly positive, he was talking about trying to fight what he was dealing with, he knew he had a struggle ahead, he knew the odds were against him - but there was no negativity.

“Brian and his wife Margaret were at our annual ball in October and Brian was in good form, no one was thinking that three months later this great guy would have left us.

“His sons Daniel and Ben… you just see their dad in them, they are two incredible young men.

“NIPANC will continue to help and support the family and they know we are there for them.”

The chairman added that Brian would not be forgotten, such was the esteem in which he was held: “Brian’s legacy hasn't died with him, it will go on for a long time.

“We have a board meeting on Tuesday night, we’ll be remembering the empty seat but we will be totally united to take forward what Brian was totally bought into.

“We have really strong plans for NIPANC and we are continually developing what we’re doing.”

Paying his own poignant and personal tribute, Ivan added: “When I think of Brian, I’ll remember that smiling face that always greeted you, that lovely, firm handshake…

“I’ll remember someone who was totally focused on wanting to share his story and to try and improve the journey for someone else diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“Brian was a man with a true heart, immense faith and a man who knew he had nothing to fear.”

NIPANC works to improve the outcomes of pancreatic cancer by: ​increasing public understanding of this cancer; promoting awareness of the cancer’s signs and symptoms by both medical professionals and members of the public; funding vital research; and supporting patients and their families

“Technically, we are a small charity,” Ivan explained. “We are a board of, now, eight people, with Mr Tom Diamond as president.

“We’re working with the Government and the Department of Health, UK charities and local charities.

“We are totally bought into the fact that we will achieve more by doing things collectively. There's no point in us trying to be out there on our own; we need to recognise the best services that are out there and link in with them.

“For example, we co-fund counselling along with Cancer Focus NI and that gives those that need counselling, whether it be patients or their family members, rapid access to this service.

“We've just entered into a partnership with Kingsbridge Private Hospital to co-fund a Pancreatic Support Nurse, providing a province-wide response to support those impacted by pancreatic cancer.

“We've a partnership with Pancreatic Cancer UK to develop patient pathways to get a patient from diagnosis and through to treatment within 21 days.

“The impact of the charity is massive and I’m very proud to be the chair.”

A statement issued by the charity following Brian’s untimely passing read: “The NIPANC Board is deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of our friend and trustee, Brian Magennis.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Brian's wife Margaret, their sons Daniel and Ben, his siblings Ronan, Paul, Orlagh, Ciaran, and Oonagh, parents Liam and Kathleen, and the wider family circle.

“Our thoughts are with Brian’s family during this difficult time.”

For more information on NIPANC and its vital work, please visit the website www.nipanc.org/