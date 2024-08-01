Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A NEW mental health charity has been officially launched in Gilford with the aim of providing help and hope to young people in need.

Changing Lives NI is based at Riverside Mall and was set up by members of the local community who have, tragically, lost loved ones to suicide.

A grant of £20,000 from the National Lottery Community Fund has enabled the charity to create a mental health and associated addictions support hub.

The facility in the heart of Gilford was officially opened last Saturday by ABC Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy.

​A round of applause as the Lord Mayor cuts the ribbon at the official launch last Saturday.

A balloon release was held on the day, as the close-knit community gathered to remember those in the town who have sadly lost their battle to mental ill health and addictions in recent years.

Gilford resident Joanne Martin is one of the trustees of Changing Lives NI, and the charity’s treasurer.

She said the team of volunteers were driven by their own grief and determination to make a difference to people’s lives.

“Thanks to the Community Fund, we have been able to set up a support hub,” she told the Chronicle.

​Changing Lives NI volunteers with the Lord Mayor Councillor Sarah Duffy.

“It’s open two nights a week - Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6.30pm to 9pm - for 16 to 25 year olds that suffer from, or who have been affected by, mental health, drugs or associated addictions.

“Everything in the hub was the input of the young people who have been involved from the start.

“There’s Playstations, pool tables, dart boards, beauty stations, a nail bar, a sofa to relax, music…

“We have toasters and kettles in the kitchen and we try to keep some food in the fridge and freezer, so, that if they do come in and they are hungry, they can make something for themselves. It’s all free for them to use.

Ben McCandless, Bronagh Mayes, Jack Conlon & Kyle Bradford.

“There are seven trustees who volunteer and we have three new volunteers who have come on board in the last month.

“We rotate in shifts to supervise at the hub and we are there if anyone needs to talk, so we can signpost them to wherever they need to go.

“At the moment we don't have in-house counselling services, but we are able to signpost them to Lifeline, Samaritans, PAPYRUS (Prevention of Young Suicide) and PIPS Hope & Support, whichever is appropriate.

“The young people love having somewhere to go. They can come into the hub, relax and there’s no pressure.

“One of the first comments we received from one of the young people was, ‘could this not have been here a few years ago?’

“They keep coming back, so that’s all the feedback we need. And we would love to see new faces.”

Changing Lives NI’s chairperson, Leeanne, has been a driving force to get the support hub off the ground.

Joanne explained: “Poignantly, Leeanne has personal experience of losing a family member to suicide.

“She lost her sister almost two years ago, and she doesn't want anybody to be in that same position.

“She said that afterwards it was just silence, she didn't know where to go or what to do.

“Leeanne said that, if she can prevent one person from feeling that heartbreak and loss, then it has been a success.

“All the trustees have had some kind of experience of a loss through suicide and we have experienced our own mental health problems, so it’s personal for us all.”

To date, around 20 young people from the Gilford area have registered to attend the support hub. And Joanne said the door is always open.

“We have a contact number, they can drop us a message on Facebook, or they can just come down to the hub on one of the evenings we are open.

“I would say every town needs something like this. Youth clubs go up to 14 or 15, and after that, what is there for the older ones?

“There’s very little for 16-25 year olds to do in Gilford, they only have the bars to go to or down to the river.

“The most recent sudden death was a 17-year-old, so we really feel this is the age group that we need to focus on.

“I know of five deaths that were all young people, under the age of 25, in the last few years.

“Every time it happens, it reminds everybody of the previous time and what they went through.

“Through Changing Lives NI we would love to save everybody. But, if it helps even one person, that’s all we need and it means it’s a success.”

The charity is grateful for all the support it has received to date.

“Alternative Heat in Banbridge have chosen us as one of their charities to support this year which we are delighted about,” Joanne continued.

“We are also thankful to Gilford Boxing Club. They held a white collar boxing night ‘Punching for PIPS’, and they also shared the fundraising with ourselves so we got £6,500 from them.

“Eventually, we hopefully will have our own in-house counselling service but it’s just getting the funding for it.

“Over the past six months we’ve come a long way and achieved the unimaginable.

“Thank you to our wonderful young people for having the courage to reach out and stick with us in the process of getting our charity up and running.

“They are all amazing individuals and we are proud of each and every one of them.”

Changing Lives NI is based at Unit 4, Riverside Shopping Mall, Mill Street, Gilford.

Visit the charity’s Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/p/Changing-Lives-NI-100083218996406/