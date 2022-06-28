Bushmills Inn charity donation

The hospitality venue, with support from its customers, raised the funds to help fund the charity’s forthcoming trip to Lapland.

NICLT’s annual Lapland trip, which takes 100 local children to Lapland has been cancelled for two years because of the covid pandemic. It is hoped the charity can resume the experience as soon as possible with the next experience this December.

Alan Walls, General Manager, The Bushmills Inn, said: “We have been fundraising for the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust for the last five years and are very proud to be one of their Corporate Partners. In the last year, thanks to the hotel’s generous donations and the support of our customers, we have raised over £5,550 to help the charity with its invaluable work.

Nikki Picken (centre), Sales and Marketing Manager, The Bushmills Inn, is pictured with members of the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust North Coast fundraising committee (l-r) Willie Gregg, Raymond Pollock, Mark Rollins and Charlene Dickey.

“The work of the charity is truly admirable as, even in spite of the shadow of a pandemic, it has continued to put a smile on the faces of children who deserve it most by being creative with its experiences. We are delighted to support the charity in its endeavour to enrich the lives of those who need it most.”

The venue’s donation follows on from its recent campaign to NICLT’s paediatric sensory toys fund.

That drive delivered much-needed sensory toys and equipment to paediatric units across the province earlier in the year, including The Causeway Hospital.

Raymond Pollock, Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust North Coast Fundraising Committee, said: “The pandemic has been tough on charities, not least ours so to have The Bushmills Inn and its very generous customers continue to donate to our drive is very humbling. We have worked with The Bushmills Inn for many years and their support has helped us deliver our services, whether that is trips to Lapland or our more recent festive drive, Three Steps to Christmas.”

Mr Pollock was speaking as it was announced that Northern Irish investment company, Wirefox are now the new owners of The Bushmills Inn, following 35 years of Alan and Zoe Dunlop being at the helm of the business.