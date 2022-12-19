The Bushmills Inn’s fundraising efforts this year will cover the cost of sending five children to Lapland on Wednesday.

The venue collected an impressive £5,000 which supports the travel costs of sending five children with life-limiting and/or life-threatening conditions to the magical location of Rovaniemi, Finland, with Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT).

Not only has Bushmills Inn’s efforts provided funding for the NICLT trip this year, but it also nominated it as its Charity Christmas Lunch Feast recipient, seeing it serve up a feast to a team of 30 Lapland charity volunteers just last week.

Advertisement

Alan Walls, General Manager of The Bushmills Inn, said: “We have been fundraising for the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust for the last six years, raising over £32,000 in that time, and are very proud to be one of their corporate partners.

Pictured are Nikki Picken, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Bushmills Inn and Colin Barkley, chair, Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust 19 December 2022 Bushmills Inn raises £5,000 for NI charity, funding the cost of sending five deserving children to Lapland this week The hospitality venue has been a long-term supporter of the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust, raising over £32,000 in the last six years The Bushmills Inn’s fundraising efforts this year will see it cover the cost of sending five deserving children to Lapland next Wednesday as NI charity, Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT) resumes its annual trip to Lapland on Wednesday 21 December 2022. The venue collected an impressive £5,000 which supports the travel costs of sending five children with life-limiting and/or life-threatening conditions to the magical location of Rovaniemi, Finland. NICLT’s annual Lapland trip, which takes 100 local children to Lapland was cancelled for two years because of the covid pandemic, but this week it will resume making magical memories for all onboard in the run-up to Christmas. Not only has Bushmills Inn’s efforts provided funding for the NICLT trip this year, but it also nominated it as its Charity Christmas Lunch Feast recipient, seeing it serve up a feast to a team of 30 Lapland charity volunteers just last week.

Advertisement

“In the last year, thanks to the hotel’s generous donations and the support of our customers, we have raised £5000 to help the charity with its invaluable work.

“The work of the charity is truly admirable as, even in spite of the shadow of a pandemic, it continued to put a smile on the faces of children who deserve it most by being creative with its experiences. We are delighted to support the charity in its endeavour to enrich the lives of those children as it takes its first flight to Lapland since the pandemic.”

Advertisement

Colin Barkley, Chair, Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust said: “Our annual trip to Lapland has been on pause for two years. Over that period the cost of that trip has increased substantially meaning our fundraising efforts have had to become more intense.

“To have the Bushmills Inn as a corporate partner and supporting us for a sixth year, despite the tough economic backdrop, is humbling.

Pictured (l-r) Raymond Pollock and Eamon McGonigle, members of the Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust North Coast (NICLT) fundraising committee; Colin Barkley, chair, NICLT; Alan Walls, General Manager of The Bushmills Inn; Mark Rollins, Dr Mark Rollins, a charity Trustee; and Nikki Picken, Sales and Marketing Manager, The Bushmills Inn

“The business and its customers have helped us deliver our services, whether that is trips to Lapland or our more recent festive drive, Three Steps to Christmas. We are delighted that they have continued to support us and have their backing once again as we resume our flights.”

Advertisement