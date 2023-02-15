A Bushmills man who recently celebrated his 80th birthday and kindly asked for donation to the Alzheimer’s Society in lieu of gifts has raised £1,000!

Ronnie Verner is a big fan of dancing and was delighted with the fabulous tea dance his family organised as a surprise to celebrate his recent birthday.

Speaking about the event, Ronnie said: “I really enjoyed the event and was delighted to support the Alzheimer’s Society as part of the celebrations.

"It’s a cause close to my heart as my dear wife is currently living with dementia. I’m really proud that my efforts will help Alzheimer’s Society be there for more people affected by dementia and create a lasting change,” he said.

Ronnie, together with his wife and daughter, present a cheque for £1000 to Alzheimer’s Society

Linzi Stewart, Community Fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Society in Northern Ireland said: "We are in awe of supporters like Ronnie whose brilliant fundraising efforts enable us to reach more people through our vital support services, like the Dementia Connect support line.

"This incredible donation will give help and hope to people living with dementia and countless others affected by the condition during the most difficult times of their lives,” she added.

From running your local 5K to trekking the Great Wall of China, and cycling from London to Paris to parachuting, Alzheimer's Society has a fantastic range of events both in the UK and abroad to help raise funds. Check out their website for fundraising idea by logging onto www.alzheimers.org.uk