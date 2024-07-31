Businessman Dr Terry Cross contributes £30,000 to the British Red Cross in NI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The British Red Cross in Northern Ireland has received a significant contribution from Lisburn businessman Dr Terry Cross OBE, President of the Red Cross NI and Chairman of Biopax Limited.

Dr Cross has generously donated £30,000 towards the acquisition of a new bespoke emergency response vehicle, which is set to be operational by the end of 2024.

The vehicle, which will be prominently sponsored by his business, Biopax Limited, reflects Dr Cross’s unwavering commitment to humanitarian causes throughout his long career.

The new emergency response vehicle supported by the business, is part of that CSR drive and will be a crucial asset in Northern Ireland, equipped to support various emergencies, including assistance to individuals affected by fires and floods, response to farming incidents, and body recovery operations where Red Cross volunteers provide essential emotional support.

L-R Patrick Cross, Group Managing Director of Biopax and Hinch Distillery; Alison McNulty, Director of the British Red Cross in NI; Dr Terry Cross OBE, President of the British Red Cross in NI and Charlie King, Senior Regional Fundraiser, British Red Cross NI. Pic credit: Philip Magowan/Press Eye

Additionally, the vehicle will bolster the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service during crises such as gorse fires by supplying refreshments to first responders.

Dr Terry Cross OBE has been a pillar of the local community for decades, focusing on health equity and humanitarian support. His philanthropic efforts are further strengthened through partnerships with the British Red Cross, as well as the David Cross Foundation for Peace and Reconciliation, promoting community resilience and support for vulnerable populations.

“Giving back to the community has always been a core principle of mine,” he said. “This donation to the Red Cross in NI for the new emergency response vehicle is a continuation of our commitment to support humanitarian efforts and enhance emergency response capabilities in our region. I am proud to see Biopax playing a vital role in this initiative.”

Patrick Cross, Group Managing Director of Biopax and Hinch Distillery, added: “Supporting the Red Cross with this vehicle is an extension of our mission to serve not only our shareholders but also the wider community and environment.

"We hope this vehicle will make a significant impact on emergency response efforts in Northern Ireland.”

Alison McNulty, Director of the British Red Cross in NI, welcomed the donation, saying: “We are immensely grateful to Dr Terry Cross OBE and Biopax for this generous contribution.