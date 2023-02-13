A Ballycastle woman is taking on a month-long running challenge to raise funds for Air Ambulance NI in memory of her father who died following an accident at work last year.

Caitlin McBride said: “I am running 55k across February for Air Ambulance NI because they attended the scene of my Daddy’s tragic accident at work. He was only 41 and we all miss him so much."

Caitlin’s mammoth challenge will be in memory of her father John Traynor: “Taking on a running challenge seems the right one as Daddy ran most mornings when I was a little girl. It was something I always wanted to start but never thought I was capable of.

"Daddy, on the other hand, fully believed I could do absolutely anything. So, I’m giving it a go! As a rookie runner, 55K is a huge challenge but it’s one I’m proud to undertake for the charity who attended the scene.”

Caitlin, with her dad and brother

Caitlin added: “Though our current economic climate is challenging, I hope you’ll consider donating to help fund this vital service and I am so thankful for any and all support shown, whether it’s 50p or £50.”

Anyone who would like to support Caitlin’s efforts and in memory of John, is encouraged to donate here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/caitlinmcbride55

Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI said: “Our sympathies are with Caitlin and the family during this time of loss. It’s a poignant fundraiser and a lovely way to remember John and his sentiment that Caitlin can do absolutely anything.