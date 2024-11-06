Call for extra funding to be made available for GP practices following closure of Magherafelt surgery

Extra funding and resources must be made available for other GP practices and health centres who took on additional patients following the closure of the Fairhill surgery in Magherafelt, a Mid Ulster MLA has said.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DUP representative Keith Buchanan said there was "lots of anger within the community as to why this busy practice has been left without a permanent GP" and its closure last Friday, November 1.

He said: "While patients and staff are sympathetic regarding the circumstances of the closure, they are unsure as to why the Department of Health had taken so long to inform them of their decision to close the practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Questions are being asked as to why the Department of Health had not kept patients regularly updated. Many found out the practice was permanently closing via the local media."

DUP Mid Ulster MLA Keith Buchanan has called for extra funding to be made available to GP practices in the area following the closure of Fairhill Health Centre in Magherafelt. Credit: Supplied

Mr Buchanan said patients were first informed "regarding the potential problem" in a letter on August 7.

He said they were not asked to change surgery.

"Indeed, those who have tried to move surgery had found this difficult as surrounding surgeries have stated they are at capacity and could no longer accept new patients," he continued.

"It is my understanding after speaking to those within GP practice that not one GP from Ireland or the UK had applied for the position of single-handed GP to take on the General Medical Services contract for Fair Hill Medical Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Minister of Health needs to ensure that extra funding and resources are available for the other local Health Centres who took on the additional workload of patients from Fair Hill Medical Centre.’

Mr Buchanan said his "heart goes out" to all those affected by the closure.

"I know the staff in Fair Hill Medical Centre have worked tirelessly since the 7th August to keep the 2,300 patients as well as informed as they possibly could and I wish them all the best in their future endeavours," he added.

He stressed that he has been in communication with the Health Minister, Mike Nesbitt, regarding the issue and "expressed concern on an already strained system adding more patients will only create more pressures."