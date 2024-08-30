Calling all Causeway Coast truckers - little Brianna's surgery fundraiser needs you!

The trucking community of the Causeway Coast is being asked to turn out for a ‘run out’ to help fund life-changing surgery for a little Moyarget girl.

Brianna’s Truck Run is being held on Sunday, October 6, from Station Road, Armoy, at 12 noon.

Moyarget woman Danielle McMullan’s is trying to raise £20,000 for her daughter Brianna who was born in 2020 with an extremely rare genetic condition called Aicardi Syndrome.

Aicardi Syndrome affects the brain and eyes, and is almost always found in newborn girls, with less than 4,000 cases worldwide.

Brianna's Truck Run will take place on Sunday, October 6. Credit FacebookBrianna's Truck Run will take place on Sunday, October 6. Credit Facebook
Brianna’s Truck Run is the latest event in a series of fundraisers and trucks are asked to assemble from 10.30 am onwards. The route will leave Armoy and travel through Ballycastle, Ballintoy, Bushmills, and back to Armoy. Donation of £20 per lorry.

There will be a small token from Brianna for all the trucks to say thank you. For further details check out Facebook events ‘Brianna’s Truck Run’.

