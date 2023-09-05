Calor Gas stepping out in memory of their colleague Carl Monteith
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mary McGee from Calor Gas said: “We’d like to take the opportunity to say thank you to everyone who took part in, supported or donated to our memory walk for our late colleague Carl Monteith. The walk was a great success, bringing together Carl’s family, Calor colleagues, both current and previous and also local Calor retailers and other friends.
"Carl dedicated a huge amount of time to fundraising and we took the opportunity to raise funds in his memory for Air Ambulance NI, the chosen charity of Carl’s family. Thank you also to Calor who have most generously matched the funds raised bringing the overall total to £22,000 – an amazing amount.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kerry Anderson, Head of Fundraising at Air Ambulance NI said: “We are blown away by the fundraising support from Carl’s colleagues. This is clearly a very poignant walk and a lovely way to have brought his colleagues and family together.
"The total of £22,000 raised is a huge contribution to Air Ambulance NI and will fully fund the service for three full days. That’s likely to help save the lives of six future patients; an incredible gift to so many individuals and their families across Northern Ireland.”
The charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, in partnership with the NI Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) for NI. The service brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day. Further information on the charity can be found by visiting www.airambulanceni.org