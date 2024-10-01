Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A campaign group says that people on the north coast feel that Coleraine’s Causeway Hospital is “being sacrificed in order to prop up Antrim Area Hospital”.

Chairperson of the SOS Causeway Hospital group, Gemma Brolly, was speaking after a public meeting in Coleraine Town Hall to discuss current consultation on surgery proposals in Causeway Hospital and Antrim Area Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Brolly informed those gathered at the meeting that there are currently seven options within the consultation but claimed: “The Northern Trust were very clear on their preferred option, so much so, it was evident from their earlier publication of “Causeway Hospital, A Strategic Vision” where they lay out plans for Causeway Hospital to become a diagnostic and elective hub.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This would, of course, lean to the option to centralise general and emergency surgery in Antrim Area Hospital.”

Speakers at the public meeting held by the SOS Causeway Hospital Campaign in Coleraine Town Hall. Credit SOS CHC

Vice Chair of SOS Causeway Hospital, Adele Tomb, gave an update on the recent Rural Hospitals Campaign meeting with the Health Minister Mike Nesbitt on September 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Tomb said: “We highlighted to Mr Nesbitt our concerns around lack of trust and transparency with the Northern Trust. Whilst acknowledging our concerns around trust, he however stated the Trust were transparent as they made public their preferred option, which is, in brief, centralising emergency surgery at Antrim and elective surgery at Causeway.

"This is greatly worrying as the Trust have stated their preference before the consultation had gone live, without considering anyone's views."

The SOS meeting heard input from Eddie Curtis of Newry’s SOS Daisy Hill Hospital Campaign and retired Causeway Hospital consultant physician, Dr Owen Finnegan, as well as councillors, MLAs, retired health staff and service users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SOS Causeway Hospital Campaign held a public meeting in Coleraine Town Hall to discuss the current consultation on surgery proposals in Causeway Hospital and Antrim Area Hospital. Credit SOS CHC

Chairperson Gemma Brolly concluded: “There is no denying the sense within this room tonight that, once again, the people of the north coast feel their efficient local hospital is being sacrificed in order to ‘prop up’ Antrim Area Hospital which is very much under pressure.

"Many promises have been detailed in our recent meetings and in these documents but there is significant concern around the details which are not laid out. What other services on both sites exactly will be impacted? Would the ‘preferred option’ result in a downgrade of Causeway Hospital ICU? Can staff cope? How will bed capacity both in surgery and medical wards on these sites be accumulated and secured?

"SOS Causeway Hospital will arrange a proforma in the coming days to assist the community with their consultation response. It is vital that all members of the community have their say,” she continued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This will affect babies, children, teenagers, adults, elderly – it hits every single home and it is a life or death matter. We implore everyone to make this their priority conversation in the coming weeks. Unfortunately, some day, your life or that of your loved ones, may literally depend on it."

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust is holding a public engagement session in Coleraine as part of their consultation on proposals to transform general surgery services at Antrim Area Hospital and Causeway Hospital.

It takes place on October 7 in the Lodge Hotel from 7pm-8.30pm.

A consultation proforma is also available online at https://consultations2.nidirect.gov.uk/hsc/72faea8a/consultation/intro/