Campaign group to hold public meeting on future of surgery at Causeway Hospital

Published 9th Sep 2024

A campaign group has organised a public meeting to discuss plans for the future provision of surgery in Coleraine’s Causeway Hospital.

The SoS Causeway Hospital group will hold the meeting in Coleraine Town Hall in response to a Northern Health and Social Care Trust consultation based on proposed centralisation of emergency general surgery at Antrim Area Hospital.

The Trust’s proposal would also see the majority of elective general surgery take place at Causeway Hospital.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, September 25, at 7.30pm.

