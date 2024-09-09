A campaign group has organised a public meeting to discuss plans for the future provision of surgery in Coleraine’s Causeway Hospital.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SoS Causeway Hospital group will hold the meeting in Coleraine Town Hall in response to a Northern Health and Social Care Trust consultation based on proposed centralisation of emergency general surgery at Antrim Area Hospital.

The Trust’s proposal would also see the majority of elective general surgery take place at Causeway Hospital.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday, September 25, at 7.30pm.