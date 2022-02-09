Can Council’s Home Safety service help?

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Home Safety Team wants to remind residents about the range of services that it can offer.

Your home is where accidents are most likely to occur, and the number of incidents has been on the rise as we spend more time at home during the pandemic for work, schooling or childcare reasons.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Northern Ireland in a typical week, two people die because of home accidents. Alongside this, there are approximately 17,000 admissions to hospital each year due to unintentional injuries.

Although falls are the most common accident cause, other hazards include poisoning, fire and smoke inhalation, strangulation (for example, by blind cords) drowning and choking.

If you have a child under five, you can access: A home safety check and advice; Carbon monoxide advice and supply of alarms where appropriate; Referral to other agencies such as Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, Energy Efficiency Advice/grants.

in some cases, families can obtain equipment including a fireguard or stairgate, child safety cupboard catches, blind cord safety devices, Anti-tipping TV straps, door jammers and corner cushions. Eligibility depends on receipt of income support, child tax credit, PIP, DLA, JSA, ESA, working tax credit, housing benefit, free school meals or universal credit or in some cases professional judgement based on circumstances such as health or social need.

Those aged over 65 can receive a free home check and advice, with information on grants, energy efficiency and the range of agencies that can provide further assistance, including COAST and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service.

Safety equipment such as non-slip mats, a falls prevention pack, and carbon monoxide alarm are available if needed,

To reinforce the vital message around home safety, Council’s Home Safety Officers can also deliver talks to groups in the community. People can self-refer to the team, or referrals can be made by partner organisations, such as health visitors, Fire and Rescue Service, Social Services or community and voluntary groups.

For further information contact the Home Safety Officers: [email protected] 028 2766 0200 or nuala.o’[email protected] 028 7776 0302 (Limavady area). Alternatively email [email protected]