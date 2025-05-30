Influencers claim the viral bedtime drink can help with sleep 😴

Lettuce water has been trending on social media once again.

Influencers claim that drinking lettuce water before bed can help you sleep.

Rosie Osmun, Certified Sleep Science Coach at Amerisleep, debunks the claims and shares seven ways to improve your sleep.

Lettuce water has been taking over social media once again, with influencers swearing that the drink helps them fall asleep in minutes.

It first went viral in April 2021, with many people posting videos on social media trying the drink which involves steeping romaine leaves in hot water before drinking.

With sleep problems on the rise, especially among younger adults, many are turning to natural remedies. But despite the claims this drink can help you fall asleep faster, sleep science experts aren’t convinced as the science just doesn’t hold up.

Here’s everything you need to know about lettuce water and if it the viral sleep drink really works.

Lettuce water is once again growing in popularity on social media. | Pexels, Nikolett Emmert

What is lettuce water?

Lettuce water is a drink made by steeping lettuce, such as romaine lettuce, in hot water before drinking. It gained popularity in 2021, after an influencer claimed it helped them fall asleep faster and has been a popular sleep hack on social media ever since.

Can lettuce water really help you sleep?

Lettuce contains the compound lactucarium, nicknamed “lettuce opium”, it has mild calming properties, but according to Rosie Osmun, Certified Sleep Science Coach at Amerisleep, the amount in a mug of lettuce water is not enough to make a clinical difference.

Osmun said: “Our team reviewed the science and found that while lettuce contains some sleep-friendly nutrients like lactucarium and magnesium, the amounts are negligible. Any perceived benefits likely come from the relaxing habit of sipping something warm before bed.”

Here are seven ways to improve your sleep naturally:

Stick to a consistent bedtime and wake-up schedule

Avoid screens 30-60 minutes before bed

Make your bedroom cool, dark, and quiet

Use white noise or a fan to reduce night time disruptions

Avoid caffeine after 2 PM

Try sleep-promoting foods like tart cherries, kiwi, or almonds

Use calming rituals like reading or warm baths before bed

Osmun added: “If someone feels calmer after drinking lettuce water, that’s great, but we shouldn’t confuse that with true sleep science.

“People need to know that better rest comes from real changes: a better mattress, a wind-down routine, and minimizing distractions. Those are proven, powerful tools—lettuce water is just a side note.”

