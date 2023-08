They are appealing for members of the public to join them for a swim “in the refreshing moonlit water of Portrush East Strand” on Friday, September 15, at 8pm.

Tickets to take part in the event cost £15 each and this includes a Cancer Focus NI T-shirt, glow stick and entry into a competition to win a dry robe kindly donated by Wild and Free Outdoors. For more information call 028 9068 0758 or email [email protected]