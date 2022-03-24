Cancer Strategy: Services to be piloted at Whiteabbey Hospital

Launching the Cancer Strategy, Minister Swann said: “Unfortunately cancer will impact on all our lives at some point either directly or indirectly. Therefore the central vision of the new strategy is to ensure that everyone in Northern Ireland, wherever they live, has equitable and timely access to the most effective, evidence-based referral, diagnosis, treatment, support and person centred cancer care.

“Regrettably cancer services were challenged before the pandemic and there continues to be significant capacity and workforce challenges across a range of areas. Therefore there is a need to move forward urgently to implement the actions outlined in this Strategy to rebuild and transform our services in the short, medium and longer term.”

The Minister added: “The Rapid Diagnosis Centres will be piloted at both the South Tyrone Hospital and the Whiteabbey Hospital and will enable patients from across Northern Ireland who have non-specific but concerning symptoms to get diagnosis support when they do not meet the criteria for red flag referral.

Minister Swann launched the strategy on March 22. Picture by Philip Magowan / PressEye

“Addressing the challenges currently facing cancer services in Northern Ireland, and implementing the strategic improvements greatly needed and so long sought for, is dependent on the availability of significantly increased and sustained funding. Unfortunately, cancer services in Northern Ireland have historically been underfunded in comparison with other UK jurisdictions.”

Welcoming the announcement that the Doagh Road facility has been selected as one of the centres, East Antrim UUP MLA Roy Beggs said: “It is welcome news that Whiteabbey Hospital has been selected as one of these specialist centres as part of the 10-year cancer strategy publication.

“Whiteabbey hospital will play an important role alongside the South Tyrone Hospital in Dungannon by serving patients from across Northern Ireland.”

The strategy was developed by co-production and brought together people with lived experience of cancer, cancer charities, healthcare professionals from across all Health and Social Care Trusts, the Public Health Agency (PHA), the Health and Social Care Board (HSCB), Primary Care, and policy makers.

Acknowledging all those who contributed to the process, Minister Swann, stated: “I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who took the time to respond to the consultation. Without a doubt, your input has helped shape the final strategy and its recommendations.”

Work will now begin on making the plans a reality, with a view to welcoming their first patients later this year.