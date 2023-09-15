Tony McCullough from Ballymoney, one of the volunteer team at the Cancer Information Pod in Causeway Hospital. Credit Northern Health and Social Care Trust

Opportunities are available now to join the volunteer team at the Cancer Information Pod in Causeway Hospital.

Located in the main entrance area, this important resource is a partnership initiative between the Northern Health and Social Care Trust and Macmillan Cancer Support.

The pod offers a wide range of free guidance and confidential advice to people living with cancer, as well as their families, friends and carers within a friendly and welcoming environment. As an Information and Support Volunteer, the role entails ensuring that anyone with questions about cancer, ranging from managing symptoms to advice around benefits and financial support, are able to easily access the information they require, and that they are signposted to other services as necessary.

Anyone who is an open and compassionate person, with good listening skills and an ability to build rapport with others, is asked to consider getting involved.

Tony McCullough from Ballymoney is one of the familiar faces who currently devotes some of his time to the role. Encouraging others to join the team, he said: “I love volunteering in the Causeway Macmillan Pod because it is his way of giving back to Macmillan for all that they do.”

Volunteering can be a hugely rewarding experience, and in this role volunteers will have an opportunity to engage directly with people, and make a difference in their time of need. All volunteers receive full support, and can avail of training opportunities.