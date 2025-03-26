A Coleraine mother has been told that carers can resume nursing duties for her daughter almost a year since the assistance stopped.

In April 2024, mother-of-two Tracey Henry said that her family was ‘at breaking point’ after health trust changes meant that her disabled daughter Ellie’s care assistant was no longer allowed to carry out nursing tasks.

Ellie has to be fed and receive medication through a PEG (Percutaneous Endoscopic Gastrostomy) tube almost every hour of the day.

In August last year, Tracey also started a petition calling for a change in the law to allow carers to carry out essential treatment.

Coleraine mother Tracey Henry and her daughter Ellie. Credit UTV

Speaking last year, the Coleraine woman said: "So every 90 minutes to two hours a day, I have to be here 24/7 to do this as there’s no nursing staff available,” said Tracey, who also has another daughter.

"I'm on the verge of another nervous breakdown as I can't cope. I only try to do my best for the girls and put them above my needs always.”

Now Tracey has been told that carers can resume nursing duties for 22-year-old Ellie.

Speaking to UTV on March 25, Tracey said: “Basically I don’t know how I’m still here because I’m absolutely wrecked.” Tracey added that the situation had taken its toll on the mental health of Ellie’s other main care provider, her younger sister Kayla.

22-year-old Ellie Henry who joined her mother Tracey at Stormont to lobby for continued services for adults with SEN post-school years. Credit Tracey Henry

The progamme reported that the situation recently changed after the Northern Trust said it sought new legal advice which has "determined that a direct payment arrangement can be granted, in this particular case".

Tracey said: "If it can happen for us to be allowed to do that in our home, there are thousands of families across Northern Ireland that need that help as well."

Vowing to continue campaigning for a change in the law, Tracey added: “It’s not fair. If something is done for one person, it’s not a pick-and-mix in Northern Ireland. It needs to be accessed for all.”