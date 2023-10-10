Caring Caretaker's Jail and Bail raises £13.5k for Kidney Research in memory of friend Denis McNeill
Their ‘crime’ was agreeing to take part in a special fundraising Jail and Bail event organised by Coleraine’s Caring Caretaker Davy Boyle to raise funds for NI Kidney Research in memory of his dear friend Denis McNeill.
Having been ‘jailed’ a few months back, the big-hearted volunteers presented themselves before a ‘judge’ aka Ian Magee to hand in the charity bail money they had raised in the interim.
The participants, along with Davy Boyle himself, were Jayne and Peter Harten, Susan Kee, Emma Rodgers, Allister Kyle, Caroline Boyle, Johnny Birch, Marjorie and Frances from the Coffee Dock, Keith Cassidy, Ivor Wallace, Martin O’Neill, Jonathan Montgomery, Glen Thompson, Stephanie Frizzell, Megan Kerr and Michael Sweeney.
The group raised an incredible £13,555...with more donations to come in!
Davy thanked everyone for their donations in memory of former teacher and broadcaster Denis who died suddenly in February this year.