Caring Caretaker's Jail and Bail raises £13.5k for Kidney Research in memory of friend Denis McNeill

A merry band of ‘criminals’ presented themselves to be released from ‘jail’ in Coleraine at the weekend!
By Una Culkin
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 11:24 BST
The participants in the Caring Caretaker's Jail and Bail event in memory of Denis McNeill to raise funds for NI Kidney Research. Credit Davy BoyleThe participants in the Caring Caretaker's Jail and Bail event in memory of Denis McNeill to raise funds for NI Kidney Research. Credit Davy Boyle
The participants in the Caring Caretaker's Jail and Bail event in memory of Denis McNeill to raise funds for NI Kidney Research. Credit Davy Boyle

Their ‘crime’ was agreeing to take part in a special fundraising Jail and Bail event organised by Coleraine’s Caring Caretaker Davy Boyle to raise funds for NI Kidney Research in memory of his dear friend Denis McNeill.

Having been ‘jailed’ a few months back, the big-hearted volunteers presented themselves before a ‘judge’ aka Ian Magee to hand in the charity bail money they had raised in the interim.

The participants, along with Davy Boyle himself, were Jayne and Peter Harten, Susan Kee, Emma Rodgers, Allister Kyle, Caroline Boyle, Johnny Birch, Marjorie and Frances from the Coffee Dock, Keith Cassidy, Ivor Wallace, Martin O’Neill, Jonathan Montgomery, Glen Thompson, Stephanie Frizzell, Megan Kerr and Michael Sweeney.

Caring Caretaker Davy Boyle with his friend, Denis McNeill. Credit Davy BoyleCaring Caretaker Davy Boyle with his friend, Denis McNeill. Credit Davy Boyle
Caring Caretaker Davy Boyle with his friend, Denis McNeill. Credit Davy Boyle

The group raised an incredible £13,555...with more donations to come in!

Davy thanked everyone for their donations in memory of former teacher and broadcaster Denis who died suddenly in February this year.

