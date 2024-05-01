Caring Magee family present cheque in memory of Mairead
Mairead Magee, who passed away in December last year, dedicated her life to serving her community as a nurse, touching the hearts of everyone she met.
She also set up a social knitting class in her home village, where she shared her love of arts and crafts with friends young and old.
In echoing her giving ethos, Mairead’s son Paul, and daughters Sinead and Siobhan hosted a preloved sale to highlight the excellent work of Marie Curie.
The event garnered huge attention, with all available stall spots selling out well in advance of the day.
It was a major hit with bargain hunters who turned out to Laurencetown Community Centre in their droves for an afternoon of shopping and socialising.
Paul said: “The day was a huge success and we had unbelievable support from the community.
"The grand total we raised was £1410.00.
"Mum was a fantastic woman, she was such a people person, I’d like to think she would be proud of what we have achieved.”
Marie Curie nurses provide free care and support to people with terminal illnesses towards the end of their lives, as well as supporting their families.
The donations it receives helps to fund its care services and research into terminal illness.
The Magee family wish to thank everyone who contributed to their fundraiser.
