Carl Frampton supports launch of suicide awareness video, created by schools, during Children’s Mental Health Week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The video – called ‘Listen up’ - was created by four schools - St. Patrick's Academy, Lisnagarvey High School, St. Colm's High School and Malone Integrated College - as part of their priority to focus on children and young people’s mental health and in particular suicide prevention.

The project was funded by Choice Housing and was produced by ALPs Suicide Prevention Charity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The video will be used by Education Authority as part of a teacher professional learning resource, which will be offered to all schools, to better equip school staff to deal with a child in a mental health crisis.

The main focus of the video is to empower parents to act when a child is showing signs of suicidal thoughts or crisis. It debunks some myths around what is appropriate to say and do and what is not. It provides a valuable guide to recognising the symptoms of a suicidal crisis, as well as specific steps to getting and providing help.

Speaking at the launch event in St Patrick’s Academy, Carl Frampton, said: “Mental health is a cause very close to my heart and I think it is wonderful the students in these schools have worked together to create this impactful video, which will help young people across Northern Ireland.

“This video will raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention and encourage more open discussion and understanding of these issues.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chairperson of Education Authority (EA), Barry Mulholland, said: “The Education Authority is delighted to support the use of this video, through our pupil wellbeing services.

Carl Frampton with pupils from St. Patrick's Academy, Lisnagarvey High School, St. Colm's High School and Malone Integrated College, Nicola Topping EA, Pat Carville EA, Jim Weir EA, CF, Roisin Clarke VP of St. Patrick's Academy, Grainne McCann Principal of St. Patrick's Academy. Pic credit: Education Authority

"This will provide a professional training and development tool to support schools in dealing with this complex issue and more widely to raise awareness with parents and carers.”

Chief Executive of Council of Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS), Eve Bremner, added: “Suicide is an issue that affects so many families and I hope the advice and support in this video will ultimately help to reduce harm and save lives.