Carnmoney man marks 100th blood/platelet donation with appeal for more donors

Allan Mulligan was presented with a piece of Belfast Crystal to mark the recent milestone.

And he has shared his story with the Newtownabbey Times with the aim of increasing the number of donors to the vital service.

Allan (50) said: “I started donating my platelets in the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Centre at the City Hospital after my mother had gotten diagnosed with cancer.

“I had heard that the hospitals are always needing volunteers to donate their platelets to give to patients with low immune systems so their bodies can fight various diseases, especially cancer. As well as donating platelets the centre is also where you go to donate blood, they are always looking volunteers.

“Unfortunately my mother lost her battle but I continued with my donations and on the 28th April I donated for the 100th time.

“Donating blood or platelets is an easy thing to do. It doesn’t hurt and it only takes about an hour. The staff at the centre are always very friendly and welcoming.”

The Blood Transfusion Service operates three mobile units at nearly 180 locations throughout the province, including headquarters, located on the site of the Belfast City Hospital. A total of almost 800 donation sessions are held each year.

Allan was presented with a piece of crystal to mark the milestone.